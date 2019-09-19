Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Doreen Joyce (MOOREZ) MCCAULEY

McCAULEY (Nee MOORE) Doreen Joyce September 16, 2019 Late of Orange. Dearly beloved wife of Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Veronica and Ron Savaro, Angela and Robert, Jamie and Toni. Devoted Nan to her grandchildren Amber, Richelle, Bridie, Kalisha. Loved sister of George, Margaret, Pat, Sandra, Robert. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Doreen are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019
