Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:30 PM
Wesley Uniting Church
Anson Street Orange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald CASEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald William CASEY


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Donald William CASEY Notice
CASEY, Donald William 18.10.1940 - 12.01.2020 Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Lynda, Sharon, Steven and Melissa. Loving and devoted Pop to Joshua, Daniel, Olivia and Archie. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. 'In God's Loving Care' Aged 79 years The family and friends of Don are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street Orange, on Thursday January 16, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -