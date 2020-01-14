|
CASEY, Donald William 18.10.1940 - 12.01.2020 Dearly loved husband of Wendy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Lynda, Sharon, Steven and Melissa. Loving and devoted Pop to Joshua, Daniel, Olivia and Archie. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. 'In God's Loving Care' Aged 79 years The family and friends of Don are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Wesley Uniting Church, Anson Street Orange, on Thursday January 16, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm.
