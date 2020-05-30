Home
Donald Frank (Don) HUME


1936 - 2020
Donald Frank (Don) HUME Notice
HUME, Donald Frank (Don) 09.12.1936 - 29.05.2020 Passed away peacefully at Orange Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Maureen (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Catherine, Kelly and Tony. Adored "Grandpa" to Olivia and Alistair, Bailey, Millie and Tully. Loved brother of Jan, Tim and Sue. "In Loving Memory" A private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 30, 2020
