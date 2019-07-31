Home
Donald Edward BENNETT


1926 - 2019
Donald Edward BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Donald Edward (Don) 9.5.1926 - 27.7.2019 Late of "Bryan's Flat", Sandy Creek Road, Molong. Dearly beloved husband of 73 years to his loving wife Gladys. Much loved father and father-in-law of Merilyn, Robert and partner Gai, Terry and Donna, Helen and Michael. Special Grandad to his grand children, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. "To Know Him Was To Love Him, The One We Love and Will Never Forget Is Now At Peace" The family and friends of Don are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the graveside in the Methodist portion of the Molong Cemetery on Friday, August 2, 2019 commencing at 2.00 p.m. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Molong Palliative Care. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 31, 2019
