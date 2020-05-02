Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald PAYNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Cullen PAYNE


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Donald Cullen PAYNE Notice
PAYNE, Donald Cullen 13.03.1936 - 29.04.2020 Passed away peacefully at Orange Health Service. Loved husband of Ellen. Much loved father of Allan, Roslyn, Cherice, Lionel, Glenda. A loved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. "Loved By All" Aged 84 years A private Funeral Service will take place. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -