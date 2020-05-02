|
|
PAYNE, Donald Cullen 13.03.1936 - 29.04.2020 Passed away peacefully at Orange Health Service. Loved husband of Ellen. Much loved father of Allan, Roslyn, Cherice, Lionel, Glenda. A loved grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. "Loved By All" Aged 84 years A private Funeral Service will take place. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 2, 2020