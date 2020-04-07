|
MONTGOMERY, Dixie June 09.07.1936 - 03.04.2020 Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Opal Cherrywood Grove. Late of Orange and formerly of Turramurra and Wellington. Treasured wife of Donald. Precious mum and mother-in-law to Wendy and Ric, Peter and Natascha, Margo and Pete. Former, but adored mother-in-law of Merryn, Brad, Stephen. Much loved Nanna of Ben, Hayley, Riley, Aaron, Bailey, Maddison, Jack, Cooper, Aston. Great-grandmother of Hamish, Thomas, Finn. Dearly loved friend of many. Her infectious laughter resonates in Heaven. Privately cremated, with a Celebration of Dixie's life to follow at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 7, 2020