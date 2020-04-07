Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie MONTGOMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie June MONTGOMERY


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Dixie June MONTGOMERY Notice
MONTGOMERY, Dixie June 09.07.1936 - 03.04.2020 Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Opal Cherrywood Grove. Late of Orange and formerly of Turramurra and Wellington. Treasured wife of Donald. Precious mum and mother-in-law to Wendy and Ric, Peter and Natascha, Margo and Pete. Former, but adored mother-in-law of Merryn, Brad, Stephen. Much loved Nanna of Ben, Hayley, Riley, Aaron, Bailey, Maddison, Jack, Cooper, Aston. Great-grandmother of Hamish, Thomas, Finn. Dearly loved friend of many. Her infectious laughter resonates in Heaven. Privately cremated, with a Celebration of Dixie's life to follow at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dixie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -