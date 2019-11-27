Home
Diane Mary (POWYER) HICKS


1949 - 2019
Diane Mary (POWYER) HICKS Notice
HICKS (Nee Powyer), Diane Mary 07.04.1949 - 26.11.2019 Peacefully at Ascott Gardens. Dearly loved wife of Rod. Cherished mum of Des and partner Jess. A loved sister of Joe, Bruce, Tack, Kay, Mack and Ann. A much loved sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "The One We Love And Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Diane are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange tomorrow Thursday, November 28, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Alzheimer's Australia. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 27, 2019
