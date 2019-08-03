Home
DEVEIGNE RICH Gloria Ruth JONES

DEVEIGNE RICH Gloria Ruth JONES Notice
JONES (Deveigne) (Rich) Gloria Ruth Passed away peacefully at Latrobe Regional Hospital Traralgon on July 30th 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Aged 71 Years. Dearly loved wife of Max. Much loved mother of Dianne and Michael Griffiths, and Terry Deveigne (Dec). Adored Nan to all her grand and great grandchildren. A life made beautiful by kindly deeds The funeral service for Mrs Gloria Jones will be held at Latrobe Valley Funeral Services Chapel, 437A Princes Drive Morwell on Tuesday August 6th 2019 commencing at 11am. The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Hazelwood Cemetery.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 3, 2019
