|
|
OLDREY, Derek Kenneth 4.2.1947 - 2.1.2020 Late of Cadia Road, Springside. Beloved husband of Paulene. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Elkie and David Fairbrother, Richard and Kat Adams, Kent Oldrey and Kara Hatch. Beloved grandfather and great grandfather. Loved son of Ken and Lillian (both deceased) and son-in-law of Bob and Margaret Adams (both deceased). Private Cremation NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 4, 2020