Dean NEVILLE DOB: 27/10/1967 - DOD: 14/07/2019 The love of Dirrelle's life passed away suddenly on the 14th July. Much loved son of Marlene and the late John Neville. Dearly loved father to Becky, Luke, Elle and Ashleigh. Adored Poppy to Jamie, Aria, Makk and Willow. Much loved brother to Pennie, Sallie and Jodie. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Co-founder of Kitome Pty Ltd with his beloved wife, Dirrelle. Larrikin and prankster to all. Rest In Peace, big fella. Aged 51 Years The family and friends of Dean are invited to celebrate a well-lived life that was over too soon. The service will be held at 1:00pm Friday 26th July at Blue Jacket Lookout, Canowindra. The road to the lookout will be closed. Buses will collect guests from the Services Club in Canowindra at 12:15pm sharp and transport them to and from the lookout. Following the service, the celebration will continue at the Services Club in Canowindra. Buses will be available to transport guests back to their accommodation in Cowra after the wake, and from Cowra back to Canowindra on Saturday 27th July to collect their vehicles. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family







Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from July 20 to July 24, 2019