Home
Services
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dawn NEVILLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dawn Margaret NEVILLE


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Dawn Margaret NEVILLE Notice
NEVILLE Dawn Margaret (Nee Clark) 22.8.1925 - 26.4.2020 Formerly of Orange and Manildra. Dearly loved wife of Jack. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Kerrie, Warren, Christopher (dec.) and Lorraine, Richard and Helena. Loved sister of Katherine (dec.), Jack and Ray (dec.) Rosemary (dec.) and Robin. Beloved Grandma, Great-Grandma and Aunty. The one we love and will never forget A requiem mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of the late Dawn Neville will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 43 Acacia Ave, Ruse NSW on a date yet to be confirmed. In the Caring Hands of Kenneally's Funeral Proudly Australian Owned 9708-6972 / 4620-8822 www.kenneallysfunerals.com.au
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dawn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -