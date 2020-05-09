|
NEVILLE Dawn Margaret (Nee Clark) 22.8.1925 - 26.4.2020 Formerly of Orange and Manildra. Dearly loved wife of Jack. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Kerrie, Warren, Christopher (dec.) and Lorraine, Richard and Helena. Loved sister of Katherine (dec.), Jack and Ray (dec.) Rosemary (dec.) and Robin. Beloved Grandma, Great-Grandma and Aunty. The one we love and will never forget A requiem mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of the late Dawn Neville will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 43 Acacia Ave, Ruse NSW on a date yet to be confirmed. In the Caring Hands of Kenneally's Funeral Proudly Australian Owned 9708-6972 / 4620-8822 www.kenneallysfunerals.com.au
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 9, 2020