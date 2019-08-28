|
|
TAYLOR, David Ronald Stuart 26 August 2019 Passed away peacefully and with dignity at Orange Health Service. Late of Obley Street, Cumnock. Dearly loved husband of Lee. Much loved father and father-in-law of Margaret and Stephen, Rodney, Patricia and Peter. Much loved "Poppy" of his nine grandchildren and one great grandson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peter and Elaine, Ian and Jenny, Sally and Alex. A loved uncle to his family. "Our Darling In Heaven" Aged 80 Years The family and friends of David are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St John's Anglican Church, Molong on Friday 30 August 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Coronary Care Unit, Orange Hospital. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 28, 2019