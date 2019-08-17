Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for David PITTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John (Dave) PITTMAN


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
David John (Dave) PITTMAN Notice
PITTMAN, David John (Dave) 12.10.1943 - 10.08.2019 Peacefully at Brisbane, late of Orange. Dearly beloved husband of Bev. Much loved father and father-in-law of Luke and Suze, Emma. Cherished 'Poppy' to Oscar, Ava, Ollie and Patty. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. A friend to many. "To Know Him Was To Love Him" The family and friends of Dave are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Monday, August 19, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Leukemia Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.