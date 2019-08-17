|
PITTMAN, David John (Dave) 12.10.1943 - 10.08.2019 Peacefully at Brisbane, late of Orange. Dearly beloved husband of Bev. Much loved father and father-in-law of Luke and Suze, Emma. Cherished 'Poppy' to Oscar, Ava, Ollie and Patty. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. A friend to many. "To Know Him Was To Love Him" The family and friends of Dave are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Monday, August 19, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to the Leukemia Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 17, 2019