Home
Services
Orange Funeral Service
1 Cameron Place,
Orange, New South Wales 2800
02 6360 1199
Resources
More Obituaries for David SAVAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David George (Sav) SAVAGE


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
David George (Sav) SAVAGE Notice
SAVAGE, David George "Sav" 20.05.1957 - 22.07.2019 Dearly loved husband of Daphne. Loving father of Jen and Bec. Loved brother of Denise and Suzanne. Sav will be missed by all his family and friends. "Loved and Remembered Always" Aged 62 years The family and friends of David are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Newlife City Church, 90 Molong Rd, Orange on Friday July 26, 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to Prostate Cancer Research.



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.