SAVAGE, David George "Sav" 20.05.1957 - 22.07.2019 Dearly loved husband of Daphne. Loving father of Jen and Bec. Loved brother of Denise and Suzanne. Sav will be missed by all his family and friends. "Loved and Remembered Always" Aged 62 years The family and friends of David are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Newlife City Church, 90 Molong Rd, Orange on Friday July 26, 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to Prostate Cancer Research.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 24, 2019