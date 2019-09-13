Home
Services
Keith Philpott
19 Vaux Street
Cowra , New South Wales 2794
02 6342 2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Darryl SARGENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darryl SARGENT

Add a Memory
Darryl SARGENT Notice
Darryl Arthur SARGENT Passed away 6th September 2019 Aged 66 years. Late of Farrar St, Cowra. Loving husband of Sharon & beloved father of Brad & Brooke & devoted pop of Courtney, Emma, Tegan, Bella, Mia, Jett & Savannah. Darryl's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home, Vaux St Cowra, commencing at 2.00pm on Monday 16th September 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darryl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices