Darryl Arthur SARGENT Passed away 6th September 2019 Aged 66 years. Late of Farrar St, Cowra. Loving husband of Sharon & beloved father of Brad & Brooke & devoted pop of Courtney, Emma, Tegan, Bella, Mia, Jett & Savannah. Darryl's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Waratah Chapel, Philpott's Funeral Home, Vaux St Cowra, commencing at 2.00pm on Monday 16th September 2019. Thence for interment in the Cowra Lawn Cemetery. Keith Philpott Funeral Directors 19 Vaux Street, Cowra. Ph 6342 2322 www.philpottfunerals.com.au
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019