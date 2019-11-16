|
SLIGAR, Darrell George November 12, 2019 Passed away after a long illness. Late of Blayney. Loved husband of Gin (deceased). Much loved father, father-in-law, Pop, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 68 Years The family and friends of Darrell are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, November 18, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Blayney Cemetery. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Cancer Research. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 16, 2019