Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
The Penhall Memorial Chapel
33 William Street
Orange
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell SLIGAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell George SLIGAR

Add a Memory
Darrell George SLIGAR Notice
SLIGAR, Darrell George November 12, 2019 Passed away after a long illness. Late of Blayney. Loved husband of Gin (deceased). Much loved father, father-in-law, Pop, brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Forever In Our Hearts" Aged 68 Years The family and friends of Darrell are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, November 18, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Blayney Cemetery. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Cancer Research. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -