Darcy Almond 5.10.2004 - 12.10.2009 We're sending a dove to Heaven With a parcel on its wings Be careful when you open it It's full of beautiful things Inside are a million kisses Wrapped up in a million hugs To say how much we miss you And send you all our love We hold you close within our hearts And there you will remain To walk with us throughout our lives Until we meet again Still loving and missing you after 10 years Mum, Dad, Tanika, Joe and Jack, Nanny Shaz, Poppy Brian, Christian, Tina and family, Luke and Simon, and Great Nanny Red xxx
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 12, 2019