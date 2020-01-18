|
MARKHAM, Daphney 09.04.1929 - 13.01.2020 Quietly at St. Francis Aged Care, Orange. Late of Wattle Ave, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Jack (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jenny (Sydney), Lynne Buckley (Orange), Julieanne (deceased). Cherished "Nanna" to her grandchildren Cassandra, Steven, Chris, Laurene, Aaron and "Nanna Daph" to her great grandchildren Tayla, Lachlan, Naomi, Lucca, Alex, Dylan, Tegan, Nicholas, Jasmine and Flynn. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family. "The Long Day Closes But Love Does Not End" The family and friends of Daphney are kindly invited to attend her Graveside Service to be held at Rylstone Cemetery, 1 Narrango Rd, Rylstone on Friday, January 24, 2020 commencing at 12noon. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 18, 2020