Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Rylstone Cemetery
1 Narrango Rd
Rylstone
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daphney MARKHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daphney MARKHAM


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Daphney MARKHAM Notice
MARKHAM, Daphney 09.04.1929 - 13.01.2020 Quietly at St. Francis Aged Care, Orange. Late of Wattle Ave, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Jack (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jenny (Sydney), Lynne Buckley (Orange), Julieanne (deceased). Cherished "Nanna" to her grandchildren Cassandra, Steven, Chris, Laurene, Aaron and "Nanna Daph" to her great grandchildren Tayla, Lachlan, Naomi, Lucca, Alex, Dylan, Tegan, Nicholas, Jasmine and Flynn. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family. "The Long Day Closes But Love Does Not End" The family and friends of Daphney are kindly invited to attend her Graveside Service to be held at Rylstone Cemetery, 1 Narrango Rd, Rylstone on Friday, January 24, 2020 commencing at 12noon. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daphney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -