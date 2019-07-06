|
BARNES, Daphne Letitia 04.10.1927 - 29.06.2019 Passed away peacefully at Prunus Lodge, Molong. Dearly loved wife of Jack (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Norman and Pat, Allen and Yvonne. Loved grandmother of Peter and Susan Barnes, Andrew and Sanan Barnes, Kate and Scott Munro, Leah and Glenn Desborough. Loving great grandmother to her 9 great grandchildren. "Granted Her Wish Now Sleeping Peacefully" The family and friends of Daphne are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Uniting Church, Bank Street, Molong on Monday, July 8, 2019 commencing at 11am. By family request donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to UPA, Molong. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 6, 2019