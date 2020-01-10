Home
Macquarie Valley Funerals & Monuments
118 Market Street
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
02 6372 2331
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:30 AM
Canowindra Cemetery
Daphne Leila DEAN

Daphne Leila DEAN Notice
DEAN, Daphne Leila Late of Wenonah Lodge Gulgong and formerly of McLachlan Street Orange. Much loved sister of Dorothy and the late Elsie. Cherished aunt to her family. Aged 86 years "A chapter completed,a page is turned a life well lived,a rest well earned" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service to Celebrate Daphne's life, which will take place at 11:30am on Monday 13th January 2020 at the Canowindra Cemetery. Please meet at the Cemetery. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
