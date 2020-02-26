Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:30 PM
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
View Map
Daphne Amy WILLIAMS


1932 - 2020
Daphne Amy WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Daphne Amy 27.01.1932 - 22.02.2020 Peacefully at Dudley Private Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Gordon (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Greg, Barb and Darren. Cherished 'Nanna' of Brock, Cody and Dempsie. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family. "Forever Remembered" The family and friends of Daphne are kindly invited to attend her Memorial Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday, February 27, 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 26, 2020
