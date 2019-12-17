|
MARTIN, Daisy Lorraine 24.11.1923 - 13.12.2019 Passed away peacefully at Ascott Gardens, Orange. Wife of Colin (deceased). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Vicki, David, Ann and her late husband Tom and John. Nan to Glen, Joshua, Anna, Rachel, Lauren, Leah. Great Nan of seven great grandchildren. Loved sister of Gladys. "Always In Our Hearts" The family and friends of Daisy are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, December 20, 2019 commencing at 10.00 am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019