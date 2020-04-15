Home
Cyril Henry DENNEY


1922 - 2020
Cyril Henry DENNEY Notice
DENNEY, Cyril Henry 3.3.1922 - 10.4.2020 (Good Friday) Dearly loved husband of Jean (deceased) and Glenys. Loving father and father-in-law of Margaret and Mark Jelley, Graham and Kerry. Dearly loved and sadly missed by Janet and Elizabeth. Adored Grandpa to Edwina, Penelope, Timothy, Christopher, Kathryn and great grandpa to 10 great grandchildren and his many step grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "In Loving Memory" A private funeral service will be held and a Memorial Service will take place at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 15, 2020
