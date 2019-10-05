Home
Cyril Douglas (Dougie) FINN


1957 - 2019
Cyril Douglas (Dougie) FINN Notice
FINN, Cyril Douglas 26.4.1957 - 26.09.2019 'Dougie' Passed away peacefully. Dearly loved partner of May. Loved father of Shallmane, Sandy, Kim (deceased), Khala, Simone, Ashlea, Brenden and Susan. Cherished "Nonno" of his grandchildren. Loved brother, uncle and friend to many. "Forever Loved" Aged 62 years The family and friends of Dougie are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at Orange Funerals, 1 Cameron Place Orange on Tuesday October 8, 2019 commencing at 11am.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 5, 2019
