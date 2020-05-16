Home
Colin William WEST


1937 - 2020
Colin William WEST Notice
WEST, Colin William 06.05.1937 - 14.05.2020 Peacefully at his home in Orange. Beloved husband of Valerie (deceased) for 56 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Sharyn and Craig, Katrina, Joanna and Peter, Suzanne, Amanda (deceased), Damien and Olivia, Bernard (deceased), Adrian and Caroline. Adored grandad to his 15 grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Forever In Our Hearts" "Sadly Missed" A private Funeral Service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 16, 2020
