WEST, Colin William 06.05.1937 - 14.05.2020 Peacefully at his home in Orange. Beloved husband of Valerie (deceased) for 56 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Sharyn and Craig, Katrina, Joanna and Peter, Suzanne, Amanda (deceased), Damien and Olivia, Bernard (deceased), Adrian and Caroline. Adored grandad to his 15 grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Forever In Our Hearts" "Sadly Missed" A private Funeral Service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 16, 2020