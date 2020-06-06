|
|
JONES, Colin 8.10.1926 - 28.5.2020 Aged 93 years "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" Cherished husband of Barbara (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Olwen and David, David and Barb, Cathryn (deceased), Lin and Ian. Loving Pa/Grandpa of Sarah, Lisa, Dylan, Ben, Luke, Cathy, Jess, Pete and their partners. Proud Great Pa to seven. His love embraced his family and many friends. "As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord." A private funeral service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 6, 2020