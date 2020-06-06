Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin JONES


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Colin JONES Notice
JONES, Colin 8.10.1926 - 28.5.2020 Aged 93 years "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" Cherished husband of Barbara (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Olwen and David, David and Barb, Cathryn (deceased), Lin and Ian. Loving Pa/Grandpa of Sarah, Lisa, Dylan, Ben, Luke, Cathy, Jess, Pete and their partners. Proud Great Pa to seven. His love embraced his family and many friends. "As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord." A private funeral service has been held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -