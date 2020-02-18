|
|
EVANS, Colin 14.2.1936 - 15.2.2020 Passed away peacefully at Orange, formerly of Marrangaroo. Dearly beloved husband of Beryl. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Tony, Jenny and Steve, Rodney and Marina. Beloved Pa to his 12 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Loved son of Fred and Jean (both deceased) and loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "We Will Miss His Stories" The family and friends of Colin are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Thursday, February 20, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 18, 2020