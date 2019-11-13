|
|
HORDYNSKY, Cindy Gai 29.12.1960 - 09.11.2019 Loving and beloved wife of Romko. Adored mother of Jemma, Olivia, Luke and Shane. Treasured Grandmama of Quinn. Cherished daughter of Margaret and Bert. Loved sister of Warren, Peter, Lorraine and Colleen. Admired by all. 'Life is for Living' Aged 58 years The family and friends of Cindy are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St John's Uniting Church, cnr of Sale and Kite St, Orange on Monday November 18, 2019, commencing at 2:30pm. To honour Cindy's vibrant approach to life, we encourage you to wear colour. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, we respectfully ask that you donate to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 13, 2019