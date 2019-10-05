Home
Christopher James (Chris) MACDOUALL


1949 - 2019
Christopher James (Chris) MACDOUALL Notice
MACDOUALL, Christopher James "Chris" 13.10.1949 - 30.09.2019 Much loved husband and soul mate of Jennifer. Adored father and friend of Arron & Lisa and Jamie & Melissa. Cherished "PaPa" of Wade, Georgie, James, Arron, Angus, Roxy and Austin. Brother and outlaw of Stan & Janelle, Jen & Tony, Arlene & Trevor, Phil & Sandra, Julie & Phil and Sue & Des. 'Forever in Our Hearts and Mind' Aged 69 years The family and friends of Chris are warmly invited to attend a funeral service to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Byng Street, Orange on Tuesday October 8, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 5, 2019
