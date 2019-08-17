Home
GRIFFIN, Christine Anne "Chris" Passed away peacefully at home on August 13, 2019. Beloved wife of Mark and loving mother of James and Alex. "Forever Remembered" Aged 63 Years The family and friends of Chris are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 commencing at 1.00pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to The McGrath Foundation. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Aug. 17, 2019
