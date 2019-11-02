|
AHERN, Charles "Charlie" Passed away peacefully looking out at his beloved farm. Dearly loved husband of Flo. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rod and Debbie, Kym and Pete. Adored "Pa" to Zac, Caitlin, Emily, Jake and Georgie. Beloved brother of Isobel. Cherished brother-in-law, uncle and mate to many. "Gone With His Boots On" Aged 80 years The family and friends of Charlie are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Monday, November 4, 2019 commencing at 2.00 p.m. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
