Catherine Therese KELLY


1932 - 2020
Catherine Therese KELLY Notice
KELLY, Catherine Therese 04.04.1932 - 09.04.2020 Passed away peacefully. Late of Sale St, Orange. Dearly loved wife of Raucous (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sonia & Warwick, Deanna, Fiona and Melissa. Cherished 'Nan' to her grandchildren and great grandson. Much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all her family. "Safe in the Arms of Jesus" Aged 88 years A private service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 11, 2020
