DRAYTON, Catherine Alice 2.4.1987 - 5.2.2020 . Passed away peacefully at Parkwood Palliative Care, Orange. Dearly loved daughter of Michelle and Tony. Loving sister to Rebecca, William. Doting aunt to Grace. "At Peace At Last" The family and friends of Catherine are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Parkwood Palliative Care. It would be appreciated if bright colourful clothing could be worn, to include a dash of Catherine's favourite colour - purple. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 8, 2020