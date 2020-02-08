Home
Services
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine DRAYTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Alice DRAYTON


1987 - 2020
Add a Memory
Catherine Alice DRAYTON Notice
DRAYTON, Catherine Alice 2.4.1987 - 5.2.2020 . Passed away peacefully at Parkwood Palliative Care, Orange. Dearly loved daughter of Michelle and Tony. Loving sister to Rebecca, William. Doting aunt to Grace. "At Peace At Last" The family and friends of Catherine are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 commencing at 1.00pm. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Parkwood Palliative Care. It would be appreciated if bright colourful clothing could be worn, to include a dash of Catherine's favourite colour - purple. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -