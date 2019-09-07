Home
Carolyn DAVIS

Carolyn DAVIS 07.09.2011 8yrs have passed since you went away The moment that you left me My heart split in two One side filled with memories The other side died with you. I often lay awake at night When the world is fast asleep And take a walk down memory lane With tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy I do it every day But missing you is a heartache That never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. You see life has gone on without you But will never be the same. Loved and remembered each day From Rodney



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Sept. 7, 2019
