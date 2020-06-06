|
FINNERTY, (Nee TREATT) Carol Margaret 4.7.1943 - 29.5.2020 Beloved wife of the Late John William Finnerty. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Cathy and Murry, Belinda and Shane. Cherished grandmother to her 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Aged 76 Years A private funeral service has been held. The family would like to thank all Carol's family, friends and the wonderful staff at Wontama Village for their love and care shown to Carol over the years. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on June 6, 2020