Carol Ivy WOODIN

WOODIN: (nee VICKERS) Carol Ivy 8 October, 2019 suddenly at Venice, Italy. Of Portland. Formerly of Orange. Dearly loved wife of Ray, loved mother & mother-in-law of Stephen Drew, David (dec), Tony & Nicole, Ian & Mandy, Mark & Tianna, much loved Grandma of Ashley, Kirsten, Callum, Kayla, Jye, Caitlin and great grandmother of her great grandchildren, dear sister & sister-in-law of Dian, Steven & Deborah, Susan & Lindsay, Kym & John and auntie of their families, special friend of Robert & Carmel. Aged 75 years "Always loved and remembered." Funeral and committal services for CAROL will be held in Old Bowenfels Presbyterian Church, ON FRIDAY (25TH OCTOBER, 2019) AT 11.00AM. At the conclusion of the services a private cremation will take place. Members of Lithgow Legacy, Lithgow Workmen's Club, Portland RSL Sport and Recreation Club and Portland Quilters are invited to attend. No flowers by request & in lieu donations could be considered to the Cancer Council N.S.W. and may be left at the church.



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Oct. 22, 2019
