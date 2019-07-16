|
OSBORNE, Bruce David Passed away peacefully and with dignity at Orange Health Service on 11th July, 2019 after a long illness, late of Orange. Much loved father and father-in-law of Aaron and Samara, Shane, Katie and Josian. Adored Pop of Rani, Teejay, Cody, Ethan (deceased), Montana, Aubree, Zara, Joshua, Ava, Ashlee, Tyrese, Nella, Omarion, Emealia. Beloved son of June and Bruce (deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Steven, Gary, Lynette, Rosanne, Sue-Ellen, Glen and their partners. A loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. "Now At Peace" Aged 67 Years The family and friends of Bruce are kindly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday July 19, 2019 commencing at 2.00pm. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from July 16 to July 18, 2019