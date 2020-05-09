Home
To be announced at a later date
Bruce BARBY It is with deep regret we announce the passing of Bruce Barby, aged 77 years, late of Orange and formerly of Condobolin. Loved husband of Janet, loved father of Annette, Helen, Sharyn and Kim. Cherished grandfather of his 9 grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private service will be held in Condobolin. The family will hold a celebration of Bruce's life once Covid 19 restrictions are lifted so we can all celebrate Bruce's life together.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on May 9, 2020
