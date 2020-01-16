Home
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Anglican Church
Millthorpe
Brian William LANGHAM


1955 - 2020
Brian William LANGHAM Notice
LANGHAM, Brian William 3.10.1955 - 14.1.2020 Formerly of Millthorpe. Loving father of Kirsty, Dominic, Jonathan, Sophie. Dearly loved Poppy of his grandchildren. Much loved partner of Sue. "By The Way, Have A Great Day" The family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Anglican Church, Millthorpe on Monday, January 20, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow. By family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Orange Palliative Care, C/- Orange Health Service. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
