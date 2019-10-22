|
|
MENDHAM, Brian Stanley "Mendo" 09.07.1944 - 19.10.2019 Brian passed away peacefully at Cherrywood Nursing Home. Much loved husband of 51 years to Dawn. Loving father and father-in-law of Andrew and Lisa and Jeffery and Melissa. Loved Grandad of Billie-Grace, Tyler, Hannah, Ella, Jake, Bobby and Piper and Great Grandad to Zae and Baby Mendham. Loved son of Hilton (deceased) and Olga. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin, Kerrie and John, Barbara and Jim, Gary and Sue and Chris. Loved uncle to his nephews and nieces and their families. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The relatives and friends of Brian are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday October 25, 2019 commencing at 11.00 am. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019