ROBERTS, Brian Page 22.09.1933 - 23.07.2019 Dearly loved husband of Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Kerry Apps, Denise and Eric Weddell. Much loved "Brian" of his grandsons and their partners and great-grandson. "Resting Peacefully" Aged 85 years The family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel, Lone Pine Avenue, Orange on Friday July 26, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. The Family would like to thank the palliative care nurses for their care and support.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on July 25, 2019