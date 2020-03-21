Home
Brian Keith NORTH


1925 - 2020
Brian Keith NORTH Notice
NORTH, Dr Brian Keith 30.11.1925 - 18.3.2020 Of Orange, formerly of Sydney. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Wonderful father of Helen, Pip and Sue and father-in-law of Martin, Justin and Wim. Loved and loving "Fumps" of Tom, Will, Alice, Alex, Brendan, Maggie, Tildy, Bridget and Sophie. "The Best One" Brian was privately cremated. Thank you to all the staff at Orange Hospital for your amazing care of Brian. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



logo
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 21, 2020
