LANE, Brian Arthur 02.06.1932 - 30.11.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Euchareena. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Loraine, Sharon, James & Lyn and Kathryn. Cherished Grandad to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to his family. "Always in Our Hearts" Aged 87 years The family and friends of Brian are warmly invited to his funeral service to be held at Canobolas Gardens Crematorium Chapel on Monday December 9, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Dec. 7, 2019