Bree-Anne Emily PETTY


2001 - 2020
Bree-Anne Emily PETTY Notice
PETTY, Bree-Anne Emily 13.12.2001 - 24.3.2020 Passed away suddenly. Late of Forest Reefs NSW and formerly of Narrandera and Morundah NSW. Adored daughter of Michael and Robyn Petty. Dearly loved sister of Jack. "Her Spirit Rides Free" A private cremation service will be held. A Celebration for the Life of Bree will be held at a later date. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Apr. 4, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
