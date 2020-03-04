|
|
ROBINSON, Bonnie Ellen 27.04.1928 - 01.03.2020 Peacefully at Ascott Gardens. Late of Canton Beach. Dearly love wife of Colin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Mon, Barb and Bob, Victoria, Terry and Annette. Cherished 'Mumma' and 'Grandma' to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her family. "The One We Love and Will Never Forget" The family and friends of Bonnie are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange on Friday, March 6, 2020 commencing at 3:30pm. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made at the service to Ascott Gardens. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 4, 2020