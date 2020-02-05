|
|
RYAN, Bill (Brian John) Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of February 2020, late of Main Street Cudal. Dearly loved husband of Dawn (deceased). Loved father and father-in-law of Tim, Trish and Brian, Ted and Jenny. Much loved Pop to Ellen, Jason, Gerard, Matthew and Dominic. Poppy Bill to Mary, Molly and Jack. Loved brother of Moya (deceased), Leo (deceased), Sr Patricia (deceased), Shirley Hayes and Pauline Doyle. "In God's Care" Aged 85 years The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held at St Columbanus Catholic Church, Main Street Cudal on Saturday February 8, 2020 commencing at 11am. On conclusion the cortÃ¨ge will proceed to the Cudal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Yuranigh House Aged Care, Molong.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020