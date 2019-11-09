|
ATKINSON, Beverley Wanda 01.08.1942 - 05.11.2019 Passed away peacefully, late of Prunus Lodge, Molong. Dearly loved wife of 47 years to Rusty. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Bev & Darryl, Justine & Dave. Adored "Nanny" to Morgan and Mitchell. 'Always Remebered' Aged 77 years The family and friends of Bev are warmly invited to attend her funeral service to be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Molong on Tuesday November 12, 2019 commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Nov. 9, 2019