SIMMONS, Beverley May 16.03.1945 - 26.05.2020 Peacefully at Blayney Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Terry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant and Belinda, Dean and Donna, Bloss and Adrian. Cherished "Nan", "Old Nan" and "Nanny Bev" to grandchildren and great grandchildren. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her all family. "Loved By All" A private Funeral Service will be held. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from May 30 to June 4, 2020