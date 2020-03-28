|
|
MAXWELL, (nee GRIFFITH) Beverley Ann 12.04.1937 - 22.03.2020 Wife of Eric (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Heather, Robert and Deeann. Grandmother "Gran" to Tomas, Glen, Daniel and great grandmother to Fletcher. Daughter of Harold and Grace Griffith (both deceased). Sister to Robert (Rob), Graham, Marion (all deceased). Loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A private service was held on March 25th, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to be advised. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 28, 2020