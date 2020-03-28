Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Beverley Ann (GRIFFITHS) MAXWELL


1937 - 2020
Beverley Ann (GRIFFITHS) MAXWELL Notice
MAXWELL, (nee GRIFFITH) Beverley Ann 12.04.1937 - 22.03.2020 Wife of Eric (deceased). Mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Heather, Robert and Deeann. Grandmother "Gran" to Tomas, Glen, Daniel and great grandmother to Fletcher. Daughter of Harold and Grace Griffith (both deceased). Sister to Robert (Rob), Graham, Marion (all deceased). Loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews. A private service was held on March 25th, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to be advised. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily on Mar. 28, 2020
