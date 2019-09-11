Home
Norman J Penhall Funerals
33 William Street
Orange, New South Wales 2800
2 6361 7777
Beverley Ann MACKIE


1942 - 2019
Beverley Ann MACKIE Notice
MACKIE, Beverley Ann 4.11.1942 - 5.9.2019 Passed away peacefully at Parkwood Orange, late of Lyndhurst. Loving mother and mother-in-law of John and Tracey, Te-Anu and James, Matthew and Mel. Loved grandmother of Samantha, William, Logan, Taylor, Olivia, Ellen, Mia. Survived by her brother Greg Emms. "Rest In Peace" The family and friends of Beverley are kindly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church, Mandurama on Friday September 13, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Lyndhurst Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family



Published in The Orange Central Western Daily from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
